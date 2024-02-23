The Kitchen Tool Claire Saffitz Swears By For Tidier Bread-Making

When you're making a loaf of bread, you'll want to make sure your work surface is evenly dusted with flour before you begin kneading. This step can help prevent your dough from sticking to the surface if it's a little sticky to the touch, and you can focus on the signs that your bread is well kneaded.

Dusting can, of course, be done by hand. You'll need to grab a pinch of flour from the bag and lightly sprinkle it over your workspace before laying out your dough to knead. The issue with this, though, is that it can lead to an uneven dusting of your work surface. While some areas might wind up with larger clumps of flour, others might be too sparse.

Fortunately, there is one tool that can come in handy to ensure an even spread of flour. And when it comes to baking, Claire Saffitz likes to keep some cleanliness to her workspace. When she wants to flour her surface before baking bread, she keeps the flour contained with the help of a dusting wand. "It offers a ton of control, so I don't have flour flying everywhere when I'm dusting a work surface," she told Bon Appétit.