The Tea Steeper Hack Perfect For Sifting Powdered Sugar

If you own a tea steeper, it's probably most often used to prevent your loose-leaf tea particles from getting into your beverage. The fine mesh sides allow all the flavor to seep out, while keeping the tea leaves inside. However, this kitchen tool can be used for more than just making drinks — and it can actually come in handy when you're decorating your baked goods.

But first, in rethinking ways to jazz up your sweet treats, you may want to consider powdered sugar as a light alternative to icing or frosting, (and it's especially great when paired with homemade lemon bars). But, to avoid large clumps of sugar on top of your cakes, you'll want to carefully sprinkle it — that's where the tea steeper comes in.

To start, simply scoop a spoonful of powdered sugar into the tea steeper, then close it. Some steepers have a latch mechanism to keep it shut, while others might connect and click closed. Once the steeper is securely closed, you can simply hold it over your baked goods and lightly shake it, allowing the powdered sugar to fall out on top.