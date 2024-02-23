Leftover Buffalo Chicken Dip? Just Make A Grilled Cheese
Buffalo chicken dip is the perfect snack when hosting a gathering for your friends and loved ones. And while it might seem like a crime against humanity, you might find that you have some dip left over after your last guest calls it a night. However, because people cannot live on dip alone, no matter how tasty it may be, repurposing leftovers of the snack into new recipes is a great way to ensure your taste buds are happy and satisfied for longer, while also combating food waste.
In this case, consider incorporating the dip into your grilled cheese. While mostly intended for dunking chips and veggies, Buffalo chicken dip is also highly spreadable. That means it can easily be transferred to two slices of your favorite bread and added to a warm, buttery pan. The chicken in the dip will be just the thing to increase the heartiness of your meal, while the presence of hot sauce affords a welcome kick when it comes to spiciness and piquancy. Keep in mind that most Buffalo chicken dip recipes call for cream cheese for enhanced spreadability. Accordingly, you'll probably want to incorporate another type of cheese into the sandwich, so you don't miss out on any melty magnificence.
Best cheese options to go with Buffalo chicken dip grilled cheese
Think of Buffalo chicken dip as an elevated condiment for your grilled cheese sandwich. While the dip is plenty cheesy on its own, you'll need another type of cheese to ensure the best possible flavor and texture. With so many suitable cheese options for grilled cheese sandwiches, you may need a little help when making your selection. In this case, provolone is an excellent choice. Certain types of provolone have a subtle, slightly sweet flavor, which means the cheese won't compete with the ingredients in the dip. More importantly, provolone achieves a wonderful meltiness when heat is applied.
If you want something equally melty but with a touch more flavor, you can't go wrong with American cheese. The slight tang of American cheese will serve as a nice counterpoint to the spiciness of the dip, while its creamy texture is crucial to a satisfying grilled cheese. Another popular, even zingier option is cheddar, which, like provolone, comes in a variety of sharpnesses. You can also amp up the heat with some slices of pepper jack. Now that you have some great ideas for the sandwich itself, it's time to think about what to serve with your unique grilled cheese.
Side dishes to serve with your upgraded grilled cheese
Tomato soup is a classic accompaniment to grilled cheese, and it can also make a nice addition to Buffalo chicken dip versions of the sandwich. Putting a spicy spin on conventional tomato soup will make the pairing even more satisfying. Ingredients like red pepper flakes, cumin, and cayenne pepper can turn up the heat without overwhelming the palate. Of course, you may want your side dish to have cooling capabilities to give your palate a break from the spicy Buffalo chicken dip.
In this case, coleslaw is an excellent side for your revamped grilled cheese. This tangy, mayo-based side will perfectly temper the spiciness of your sandwich to make for a balanced assortment of flavors. And adding honey to the coleslaw recipe will further boost its flavor complexity by mixing in a touch of sweetness. Sweet and spicy is always an excellent combo, especially when it's complemented by melty, gooey cheese and toasted bread.