Leftover Buffalo Chicken Dip? Just Make A Grilled Cheese

Buffalo chicken dip is the perfect snack when hosting a gathering for your friends and loved ones. And while it might seem like a crime against humanity, you might find that you have some dip left over after your last guest calls it a night. However, because people cannot live on dip alone, no matter how tasty it may be, repurposing leftovers of the snack into new recipes is a great way to ensure your taste buds are happy and satisfied for longer, while also combating food waste.

In this case, consider incorporating the dip into your grilled cheese. While mostly intended for dunking chips and veggies, Buffalo chicken dip is also highly spreadable. That means it can easily be transferred to two slices of your favorite bread and added to a warm, buttery pan. The chicken in the dip will be just the thing to increase the heartiness of your meal, while the presence of hot sauce affords a welcome kick when it comes to spiciness and piquancy. Keep in mind that most Buffalo chicken dip recipes call for cream cheese for enhanced spreadability. Accordingly, you'll probably want to incorporate another type of cheese into the sandwich, so you don't miss out on any melty magnificence.