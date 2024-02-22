The Absolute Best Potatoes To Use For Steak Fries
As with many provocative topics, no one will ever agree on what the best type of french fry is. Be it curly, shoestring, or steak, everyone has a passionate opinion about their favorite. However, there are preferable varieties of potatoes for making each type. With each variation as different as the last, some potatoes are just better suited for specific fries than others.
You shouldn't even think about making steak fries at home without a Yukon Gold potato. Created to accompany hearty meat portions as its name implies, steak fries typically have a thick girth, which can only be made from a particular type of potato. Because of its thin skin, Yukon Gold potatoes are easily chopped into wedges, as only steak fries should be. While you could use potatoes such as russet, these are more appropriate for thinner fries because of their thick and durable exterior. Not everyone is a fan of the steak fry's lack of crunch, but to make it properly use Yukon Golds.
Making steak fries with Yukon Gold potatoes
What makes steak fries so divisive is what makes Yukon Golds perfect for them. Those who prefer the crispy crunch of thinner fries may not enjoy the invention that appears to defy the french fry's very nature. While most fries are narrow and therefore crunchier, steak fries go in a different direction. Because of their thickness, they have a softer outside and a higher potato-to-skin ratio. The inside is creamier, closer in comparison to mash. But this is why a Yukon Gold is required.
The potato itself has a soft interior, which pairs well with the texture of steak. The taste is sweeter than most potatoes as well, which also is a nice contrast to flavorful meat dishes. Yukon Golds excel beyond all others because they are all rounders: No matter how you cook them, they will come out delicious and satisfying. These types of potatoes lend well to various cooking methods, such as frying or baking in the oven. Steak fries are easy to make at home, even if you don't have a fryer. All you need is a few basic tools and an oven.
Methods for making steak fries
Steak fries have an edge over other variations for several reasons. For the most part, these types of thick-cut potatoes are healthier than your average fry. Because of the larger surface area, steak fries don't retain as much frying oil as others. Without oil, there is less fat and more opportunity for maximum enjoyment. You can also cut out much of the oil by forgoing the frying method altogether.
Yes, they are called french fries for a reason, but roasting steak fries in the oven is a no-fuss way to make a delicious side dish. You can still crisp up the outsides with a few easy steps. Cutting the Yukon Gold potatoes into wedges is one way to achieve this effect. The shape of the wedge offers more opportunity for crispiness since more sides of the fry are coming into contact with the pan. Using oil resistant to hot temperatures, you can easily make a crispy fry without a fryer basket. For those interested in a softer interior, consider boiling the potatoes first. This will start the cooking process so they don't have to bake as long in the oven. Fries don't have to be difficult, especially if you are utilizing the correct kind of potato.