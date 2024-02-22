The Absolute Best Potatoes To Use For Steak Fries

As with many provocative topics, no one will ever agree on what the best type of french fry is. Be it curly, shoestring, or steak, everyone has a passionate opinion about their favorite. However, there are preferable varieties of potatoes for making each type. With each variation as different as the last, some potatoes are just better suited for specific fries than others.

You shouldn't even think about making steak fries at home without a Yukon Gold potato. Created to accompany hearty meat portions as its name implies, steak fries typically have a thick girth, which can only be made from a particular type of potato. Because of its thin skin, Yukon Gold potatoes are easily chopped into wedges, as only steak fries should be. While you could use potatoes such as russet, these are more appropriate for thinner fries because of their thick and durable exterior. Not everyone is a fan of the steak fry's lack of crunch, but to make it properly use Yukon Golds.