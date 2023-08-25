Easily Make Steak Fries At Home With This Apple Slicer Hack

Is there a better side dish than fresh-from-the-fryer french fries? Whether you're enjoying a juicy burger, a crisp-skinned roast chicken, or a plump steak, thick-cut restaurant fries are almost always the right choice for the table. But if you love to cook at home, the truth is that you can easily enjoy those sturdy potato wedges with your meal, and it's relatively effortless to make them yourself. As long as you have an apple slicer sitting in your kitchen drawer, steak fries are just a few steps away.

Rather than try to evenly cut the fries yourself with a sharp knife, just break out the apple slicer. It may be specifically designed to slice apples, but it also works for potatoes and makes prep a breeze. While it will remove the center of the potato (since its job is to remove the apple core), you don't have to let that part go to waste. Just cut the larger middle pieces in half lengthwise, and you're ready to make some homemade steak fries.