The Trick To Ensure Your Pickled Cherry Tomatoes Are Bursting With Flavor
Thanks to their petite size and distinct sweet-yet-tangy flavor profile, cherry tomatoes are ideal for pickling. This preservation method can greatly extend the shelf-life of the fruit, while also imbuing these bite-sized treats with an unbelievable flavor. However, you must take one small but crucial step to ensure your pickled cherry tomatoes turn out to be as flavorful as possible.
While it offers a satisfying bite, the skin of cherry tomatoes also serves as a barricade to the juicy flesh inside. As a result, the vinegar brine solution cannot fully penetrate the tomato, which may leave it a little devoid of flavor. This is a common problem when pickling vegetables, which is why it's a good idea to peel carrots before pickling them. With cherry tomatoes, there's an equally easy method for sidestepping this issue. Simply take a wood or metal skewer and poke a hole in the cherry tomato before submerging it in the pickling solution. The solution can now make its way to the interior of the tomato, which will soak up all that briny goodness.
Tips on making a flavorful pickling solution
Vinegar is a key ingredient when it comes to pickling all sorts of produce, including cherry tomatoes. And with so many distinct types of vinegar out there, it can be hard to choose. Some pickling recipes call for apple cider vinegar, which imbues the tomatoes with a sour but slightly sweet flavor. Other recipes might require white vinegar which is very bright and acidic. You can also use red wine vinegar for pickling if you're seeking a fruit-forward tangy flavor.
All pickle brines contain salt, pepper, and sugar (which is used to temper the vinegar in the solution). As for additional seasonings, garlic is a pretty typical addition to pickling recipes. However, you can also create a deeper flavor profile by including other elements. Red pepper flakes offer a touch of heat to your pickled cherry tomatoes, while herbs like dill and parsley create a more complex flavor. Other options include mustard seeds, bay leaves, and rosemary.
How to incorporate pickled cherry tomatoes into recipes
While shelf life can vary, most homemade pickles have a lifespan of up to four weeks when stored in the refrigerator. Fortunately, pickled cherry tomatoes are incredibly versatile, which means they pair well with lots of other foods. If you're planning a party and want to provide some fancy snacks for your guests, they make an excellent addition to cheese plates and charcuterie boards, which require a well-organized selection of ingredients. In keeping with the appetizer theme, you can also smear pickled cherry tomatoes over toasted bread along with cream cheese and herbs.
Salads are another good option for pickled cherry tomatoes, as they add a bit of sour goodness to fresh veggies. They also work nicely with pasta dishes, as the tangy flavor of the pickles offsets the rich flavors of the pasta. They also make a great addition to soups and can even be used as a garnish when you want to put a finishing touch on dishes. With the right pickling technique, these briny cherry tomatoes will become a beloved snack in your household.