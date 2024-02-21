The Trick To Ensure Your Pickled Cherry Tomatoes Are Bursting With Flavor

Thanks to their petite size and distinct sweet-yet-tangy flavor profile, cherry tomatoes are ideal for pickling. This preservation method can greatly extend the shelf-life of the fruit, while also imbuing these bite-sized treats with an unbelievable flavor. However, you must take one small but crucial step to ensure your pickled cherry tomatoes turn out to be as flavorful as possible.

While it offers a satisfying bite, the skin of cherry tomatoes also serves as a barricade to the juicy flesh inside. As a result, the vinegar brine solution cannot fully penetrate the tomato, which may leave it a little devoid of flavor. This is a common problem when pickling vegetables, which is why it's a good idea to peel carrots before pickling them. With cherry tomatoes, there's an equally easy method for sidestepping this issue. Simply take a wood or metal skewer and poke a hole in the cherry tomato before submerging it in the pickling solution. The solution can now make its way to the interior of the tomato, which will soak up all that briny goodness.