The Easiest Tip For A Better Steak Dinner Is To Heat Up Your Plate

To leverage this trick and make the most of this scientific fact is a cinch. Simply flip the switch on your oven, and set it to the base temperature (usually around 150 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit), and then place your plates inside for a few minutes. Alternatively, you can opt for a higher temperature (around 325 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and cut the warming time down to around 30 or 40 seconds. Other possibilities include nuking the plates in the microwave for a few seconds, or nestling a stack between burners on a stovetop when the oven is in use for other purposes. And, always be sure to handle them with oven mitts or a towel.

As far as plates that are safe for this purpose, the super low temps shouldn't put many materials at risk. However, a few types will be best suited, particularly if you plan to use a higher temperature. Metal, ceramic, cast iron, and glass are all on the safer side, and you can even opt for an eco-conscious option with palm leaf plates that can withstand 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes.

It's a good idea to research the breaking points of these options just so you can be sure that they'll suit your purpose, and most will have a label on the bottom with the details you need to know — like specifying if they're oven-safe. You'll always want to avoid plastic, wood, styrofoam, and paper entirely, or any ceramic plates with patterns or designs that might chip or flake off.