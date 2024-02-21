When Dealing With Stubborn Almond Skins, Use The Hot Water Trick

To easily peel almonds, simply boil some water and soak your almonds in it for just one minute — no more. Then, cool the almonds in cold water so you don't burn your fingers while peeling. Once your almonds have cooled, they'll be ready to be peeled with ease.

This process is also often referred to as blanching, so if a recipe calls for blanched almonds, just follow those simple steps. Make sure you don't leave the almonds in the boiling water longer than one minute though, or they'll get too soft. This is particularly important if you're making almond flour for baking, almond paste, or marzipan, which require a firm texture. (And no, almond paste and marzipan are not the same!)

If you want to save blanched almonds for future use, make sure they're completely dry before storing them in an airtight container to avoid mold. Blanched almonds can be kept in a cool, dry location like the pantry for several weeks. You can also freeze blanched almonds for up to a year. It's best to freeze them in single-use containers for easy defrosting, and always mark the date when they were frozen. However long you store them, be sure to check your almonds for signs that they've gone bad — like mold spots.