It's Time To Give That Leftover Mac And Cheese The Grilled Cheese Treatment

Grilled cheeses are easy to make, but when you use mac and cheese as the epicenter of the sandwich, things can get a bit trickier. You'll want to reheat the leftover mac and cheese on the stove to ensure there are no cold spots. Although the mac and cheese will warm up once it's sandwiched between the slices of bread and searing on the stove, preheating the pasta ensures thorough heat distribution and optimal meltiness.

Opt for sturdy bread that can withstand the weight of the mac and cheese filling. Sourdough, Italian bread, or thick slices of Texas toast are great options. Make sure to butter the sides that will serve as the sandwich's exterior before you put them on the grill to achieve the perfect char. Slowly and carefully introduce the mac and cheese to the first slice of bread to prevent spillage, and add the top slice of bread once the mac and cheese is ooey and deliciously gooey. Flip your sandwich with care to prevent any pasta from spilling out — using a binding agent like mayo on the interior side of the bread can help hold the pasta together. Finally, cooking on low to medium heat prevents the bread from burning, and while this might take longer than cooking on high heat, it's worth it!