Chocolate Bars Are The Way To Go For A Perfectly Melty Skillet Cookie
It must be said: the chocolate chip cookie is truly iconic. Chewy, sweet, and with irresistibly crispy edges, this quick-grab snack, invented in the late 1930s by Nestlé Toll House restaurant worker Ruth Wakefield, is widely considered one of America's favorite cookies. Originally created to accompany ice cream, it was only a matter of time before the emergence of the soft, gooey skillet cookie variation, which has become a popular go-to dessert, inspiring recipes in both restaurants and home kitchens.
But if you're looking for a surefire way to elevate your skillet cookie with heaps of delectable, melty gooeyness, look no further than a simple chocolate bar. That's right, whether you prefer milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or even the buttery taste of white chocolate, using a chocolate bar as opposed to standard chocolate chips in your skillet cookie will have you grabbing your spoon long before your oven timer beeps.
Swap out the chips for a chocolate bar
The good news is, you don't have to choose your chocolate wisely. Stick with a standard chocolate bar, or mix in a few pieces of Crunch or Snickers if you'd like a variety of textures. Just be sure not to use chocolate chips, as their baking stability is due to their lower cocoa butter content, meaning they won't melt the same way. For maximum gooeyness, chocolate chunks reign supreme. Their higher cocoa butter concentration ensures they melt easily, creating a symphony of decadent chocolate throughout your skillet cookie.
Chop your chocolate coarsely to avoid it disappearing into the dough. You want small pockets of chocolate that deliver a decadent, melt-in-your-mouth experience — that's what differentiates this cookie from its chip-studded counterpart. Once chopped, prepare your cookie dough as usual, then fold half of your chocolate bar pieces into the dough. Feeling lazy? Store-bought cookie dough works just as well — just remember to coat your skillet with nonstick spray before adding the dough, no matter which route you choose. Transfer the dough to your skillet — a cast iron is ideal for those crispy edges — and gently press your remaining chocolate pieces on top. Then you're ready to bake, and more importantly, eat.
Delicious pairings for your chocolate chunk skillet cookie
For fantastic flavor pairings that elevate your skillet cookie, start by browning your butter. Using browned butter in your chocolate chunk cookies adds a nutty, toffee-like flavor that complements the chocolate and lends a gourmet touch. To brown the butter, simply heat it in a light-colored pan over medium heat until it's golden brown and bubbles gently. It's crucial to bring it back to room temperature before adding it to your cookie dough. You want the texture to be slightly softened and cool, not melted.
If you're looking to truly amp up your skillet cookie's flavor, consider adding some flaky sea salt to the top of the cookie, or even better, incorporating it directly into the recipe. Start with a half teaspoon, and increase to taste. The salt will balance the sweetness and create a delightful flavor profile you won't be able to get enough of.