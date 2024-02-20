Chocolate Bars Are The Way To Go For A Perfectly Melty Skillet Cookie

It must be said: the chocolate chip cookie is truly iconic. Chewy, sweet, and with irresistibly crispy edges, this quick-grab snack, invented in the late 1930s by Nestlé Toll House restaurant worker Ruth Wakefield, is widely considered one of America's favorite cookies. Originally created to accompany ice cream, it was only a matter of time before the emergence of the soft, gooey skillet cookie variation, which has become a popular go-to dessert, inspiring recipes in both restaurants and home kitchens.

But if you're looking for a surefire way to elevate your skillet cookie with heaps of delectable, melty gooeyness, look no further than a simple chocolate bar. That's right, whether you prefer milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or even the buttery taste of white chocolate, using a chocolate bar as opposed to standard chocolate chips in your skillet cookie will have you grabbing your spoon long before your oven timer beeps.