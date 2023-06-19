The Best Fruit Juices To Cook With When You Don't Have Wine

When used as a cooking ingredient, wine can bring complexity to your favorite meals. But for those who don't have a bottle or two stowed away in their pantries 24/7 (or just can't use any for whatever reason), having a few trusted wine substitutes in your back pocket will make recipes like linguine with clams easier to follow. As it turns out, fruit juice is a great option whether you're eschewing pinot grigio or pinot noir.

Cooking with wine comes with certain guidelines: If you need a food-friendly white wine, you should steer clear of sweeter varieties. When substituting with fruit juice, aim for something that isn't vastly overloaded with sugar, such as lemon, white grape, or apple. Conversely, if red wine is recommended, you'll want to avoid wines with significant tannins or plant compounds that can indirectly impart a bitter, dry mouthfeel to your most beloved dishes. When subbing in fruit juice for red wine, cranberry, pomegranate, and grape varieties are notable alternatives. While you can typically substitute these fruit juices for wine in a 1:1 ratio, a few minor adjustments to these alternatives may make your resulting meals even more flavorful. Before getting into potential modifications you can make with these fruit juice alternatives, it's first essential to understand why fruit juice is an ideal wine substitute.