How Long Will Sake Stay Good After It's Opened?

If you often find yourself dining at Japanese restaurants, you may have enjoyed a glass of sake along with your meal. The alcohol is made from fermented rice, and can have a spread of different flavor profiles ranging from fruity and floral to nutty and earthy. While it may be slightly similar to mirin, the main difference between sake and mirin is that sake is usually drunk on its own, while mirin is used for cooking.

Different types of sake pair well with different dishes. While lighter sake could taste best with fish-based foods, like certain types of sushi, richer ones may complement red meats and spicy stews instead.

While sake is offered in plenty of restaurants, you can purchase a bottle to sip on at home, too. Prior to opening your bottle of sake, you should always pay attention to the expiration date on the bottle. The alcohol is typically safe for up to a year after bottling if kept at room temperature, or up to two years if it's stored in the fridge. But once your sake has been opened, you'll have a limited window of time to polish off the rest of the bottle for the best quality. Once your sake is open, it will stay good for one to two weeks.