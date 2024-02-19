Give Your Casserole An Extra Layer Of Crunch With Phyllo Dough

You might know phyllo dough as the star ingredient in popular Middle Eastern and Balkan dishes, from spanakopita and baklava to hearty burek. Beyond its classic applications, however, the unleavened dough is a clever ingredient to have on hand for non-traditional bakes. This is true of TikTok's viral crinkle cake, but in this case, we're talking about casseroles.

When draped and crimped over a casserole dish, phyllo lends an ASMR-worthy layer of crunch and makes for a lovely presentation. Thanks to its delicate texture and mild, buttery taste, the paper-thin pastry dough makes a particularly good match for the heavy or otherwise bold-flavored ingredients that casseroles often contain.

While bread puddings and other carb-heavy versions might not need it, phyllo is a must-try for meat- and vegetable-based bakes. Here are some ideas to get you started on your phyllo casserole journey, plus some tips to keep in mind when working with the fragile stuff.