Phyllo Dough Is The Star Of The Popular TikTok Crinkle Cake

If you are looking to make new desserts to test your baking skills, look no further than TikTok for creative recipes. The social media platform has become the go-to for inventive and staple sweet treats with a twist. Thanks to TikTok, a whole new audience has been introduced to ice cream bread, boneless chocolate chip cookies, and cottage cheese ice cream.

The latest TikTok dessert obsession is something called crinkle cake. As the name suggests, this cake's texture is wrinkly, thanks to the type of dough used. To achieve crinkles, phyllo — or filo — dough is essential. Crinkle cake is a hit on TikTok, with multiple videos of the crispy, sweet dessert reaching 1 billion views. Although there are different ways to make crinkle cake, at its core, the staple ingredient is phyllo dough. This dough is pastry dough rolled out to be extremely thin and is typically used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern desserts such as baklava.