Does Adding Salt To Tea Actually Make It Taste Better?

When it comes to food, most things are a matter of personal taste (ha). But in some cases, you just can't argue with science — though the British may disagree.

An American scientist sparked controversy in early 2024 when she wrote a book, "Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea," which made a suggestion that some deemed to be sacrilege: adding salt to tea. British media responded in horror to the suggested adulteration, and the American Embassy in London issued a tongue-in-cheek statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, assuring Brits that "the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be."

The idea to add salt to tea didn't just fall out of the sky — the suggestion was actually found in ancient Chinese texts — but the author, Michelle Francl, PhD, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College, explained that there's a scientific reason why adding salt to tea improves the taste. When added to tea in very small amounts — too small to be able to taste saltiness — it mellows out the bitter edge by blocking taste receptors on our tongues and thus making us less sensitive to the bitterness. Basically, one flavor cancels out the other.