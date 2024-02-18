10 Fruits And Vegetables That Don't Taste Like They Used To

Even if you try to avoid processed foods, you're probably eating at least a few — likely where you least expect them. You might be shocked to learn that even the fruits and vegetables on your plate have been subjected to many adjustments over the years. Don't fret, though: Most of these transformations were not cooked up in a lab. The flavor profile of fruits and vegetables can change over time due to many factors, like major weather events, farming practices, and genetic mutations (some even man-made!).

Sometimes a major disaster brings this change about. If there's a large flood and only one strain of a crop survives, for example, the resulting produce will reflect that strain's taste, which might be different from the previously dominant flavor. Other times, farmers might notice that a fruit or vegetable with a certain taste profile sells better than others. That farmer is likely to cultivate whatever crops match these best-sellers as closely as possible. But you don't have to take our word — or these examples — for it. Whether it's through the modern marvels of food science or a slight shift over the generations, these are 10 fruits and vegetables that don't taste like they used to.