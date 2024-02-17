You Can Definitely Freeze Ricotta Cheese. Here's How

With its rich texture and mildly salty and creamy flavor, ricotta cheese is not only a vital part of cannoli and lasagna, but can add a gourmet touch to cheesecakes, omelets, and crêpes. The only downside to this delicious cheese is that it's delicate, especially the good stuff (i.e. homemade or bought from a local producer). Its high moisture content can cause it to go bad in one or two weeks at maximum, or a mere two days for a homemade version.

Prolonging ricotta's shelf life by freezing it seems like an easy solution, but it changes drastically when frozen, which is again attributed to its high moisture content. Generally speaking, you should think twice about freezing cheese, and doubly so for fresh varieties like cream cheese or ricotta. Ricotta is about 74% water, and when that water transforms into ice, it disrupts the cheese's texture and makes it dry, crumbly, and slightly grainy.

It's still better to freeze the cheese than let it go to waste, but you won't be able to use thawed ricotta in the same way as the fresh stuff, such as in "raw" preparations like mousses, salads, or as a topping. The good news is that freezing it only requires a plastic bag or airtight container and a few minutes of your time. The thawed cheese will fare just fine when mixed into cooked dishes, so learning how to freeze it is a worthwhile endeavor.