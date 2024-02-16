Here's How Long You Can Keep Raw Steaks In Your Fridge

It's no secret that grocery shopping involves quite a bit of timing. It's best to choose a day and time when there are fewer people at the store so you can shop in peace. Plus you should pick up any frozen food, like ice cream, at the end so that it stays cold longer. Perishable food doesn't stop going bad once you bring it home, either, especially fresh meat. If you've picked up a couple of steaks at the market, you've only got a window of about three to five days to cook and eat them before they go bad.

Raw beef is highly perishable, and after only a short time, the surface can oxidize, turn brown, and the meat will start to spoil. It can be packaged a couple of different ways, however, which is important because that makes a big difference in how long it will last in your refrigerator. Meat that's packed in vacuum-sealed bags has all of the air removed, so it can last several days in the fridge. On the other hand, steaks that are packed in butcher paper should be used right away because they're exposed to more air. There are also dates printed on all store-bought meats, which are a great guide, but not foolproof. Just make sure you know the signs of spoiling beef so you don't end up eating something that will make you sick.