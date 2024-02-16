Use Up That Stale Pound Cake And Make Dessert Croutons

Pound cake is a versatile dessert that pairs well with lots of sweet treats. If you don't feel like making your own, storebought brands are a great alternative. However, you may find that your packaged poundcake goes stale after not so long, which will ruin its delectably moist texture. When this occurs, you have a prime opportunity to make dessert croutons, which are as fun as they are tasty.

When it comes to savory croutons, many recipes recommend using bread that's a bit stale, as day-old bread has a more amenable texture for achieving the perfect crispy crunch. The same principle applies when making a dessert version of croutons, as stale pound cake will contribute to a toastier, crunchier texture. Along with expanding your dessert arsenal, using stale bread products reduces food waste, which is good for your grocery budget and the planet. Whipping up your own croutons is also a pretty easy undertaking, especially when you consider the goodness that awaits.