Depression-Era Foods You Are About To See Everywhere

Even though people have been eating rice pudding for virtually all of recorded history, the dish found special appeal during the Depression. Rice pudding appears among the practical desserts featured in Irma Rombauer's "Joy of Cooking," a culinary how-to for all socioeconomic and culinary levels published in 1931 that became a timely resource for home cooks seeking kitchen creativity on a budget. This dish went a long way due to the filling nature of rice which could easily be enhanced with the addition of milk, sugar, and even eggs when available. The recipe is simple and could be simplified even further to accommodate a lack of luxury ingredients when the average American larder fell on hard times.

Today, when economy might not be the only available mode of kitchen operation, rice pudding's simplicity inherently invites cooks to experiment with flavor innovations. As a fairly fail-safe dish, rice pudding can also easily be altered to accommodate all manner of dietary restrictions; for instance, plant-based milk works just as well as dairy. There's also a deceptively delicious quality about rice pudding — when sweetened with honey or maple syrup, it makes a fairly health-conscious dessert.

Rice pudding's wholesome versatility may be what is bringing it back into the mainstream. Though upscale restaurants have been sprucing up this dessert with gourmet garnishes, you really can't go wrong with making it from scratch. Equally delicious served hot or cold, rice pudding's noble flavors and creamy texture suggest home comforts either way.