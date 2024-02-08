Why McDonald's Egg McMuffin Almost Didn't Get The Green Light

There's something about McDonald's breakfast that just hits differently. Though pretty much every fast food chain does breakfast now, McDonald's was at the forefront of this trend half a century ago in the 1970s as the first fast food joint to offer breakfast. And then, as now, McDonald's signature breakfast product was the most iconic morning fast food treat of them all: the Egg McMuffin.

Inspired by eggs Benedict, the Egg McMuffin was the brainchild of California franchise owner Herb Peterson, who made it his signature product from the beginning. It's barely changed in the decades since (the only significant change was switching from liquid margarine to real butter in 2015) — but it almost didn't get off the ground in the first place.

McDonald's owner Ray Kroc was initially skeptical of the idea of the Egg McMuffin — after all, whoever heard of an eggs Benedict sandwich? But his connection to Peterson — along with a taste test — helped bring him around.