Brine Your Pumpkin Seeds In Beer And You'll Never Look Back

Though pop culture might say otherwise, pumpkins are far more than Halloween decor. Beyond their spooky appeal and carvable walls lie vast culinary opportunities (see: pumpkin pie, pumpkin soup, pumpkin bread). However, even some of the best pumpkin recipes tend to exclude an overlooked portion of the big orange squash — its seeds. Pumpkin seeds are tasty and nutrient-dense pips with surprisingly versatile applications. If you're on the fence about eating them, an easy way to jazz up pumpkin seeds is by brining them in beer.

Brining is a cooking technique used to enhance the flavor of meats, veggies, and in this case, pumpkin seeds. A simple brine typically calls for water, sugar, salt, and seasonings for added flavor. Although it might not be your everyday cooking endeavor, soaking pumpkin seeds in a beer-tinted brine before roasting them for enjoyment is an easy way to imbue them with flavors unique to boozy brews. From bitter ales to full-bodied stouts and funky sours, there are many different flavors you can use to amplify and add dimension to your go-to brine's seasonings and herbs.