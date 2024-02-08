The Clever Foil Hack That Gives Turkey Bacon Extra Texture
For those looking for an alternative to the extra smokey and salty characteristics of bacon, turkey bacon is a popular choice. Contrary to popular belief, these proteins aren't much different in terms of nutritional value, as both are processed meats high in things like sodium and saturated fat. (Of course, it always depends on the brand of bacon you choose, so read the label before you buy). Still, turkey bacon does boast a hearty, complex taste all its own that some people prefer. Plus, turkey is leaner than pork, so it is slightly lower in calories and a good swap for those who don't eat pork.
If you're one of the many people who love turkey bacon, we get it. But there are many others out there who aren't a big fan of its texture. Luckily, you don't have to settle for a compromise here. You can give your turkey bacon the same wavy, crunchy makeup as bacon, and all it takes is a little aluminum foil.
Unlike regular bacon, turkey bacon does not shrivel up while it cooks because it doesn't have as much fat to release. So, to achieve that wavy, ridged texture, you need to try a little something new. Luckily, that something can be as simple as placing some aluminum foil underneath your turkey bacon while it cooks. Here's how it works.
How to elevate the texture of your turkey bacon with foil
While turkey bacon typically keeps its flat shape after it's been cooked, retaining all its juicy goodness, that doesn't mean it has to remain limp and shapeless. To elevate the texture, try cooking with this foil tip in mind instead.
First, stop relying on a pan for your morning protein — it's your oven's time to shine. (Or the air fryer, if you have one). Grab your desired amount of slices of raw turkey bacon, a baking sheet, and a roll of foil. Cut your foil into the shape of the baking sheet, then fold it all the way across into firm ridges until it resembles an accordion. Lay this folded foil on top of the baking sheet and place your turkey bacon on top of it, gently pressing the soft flesh into the valleys of the foil until it takes on a wavy shape. Now place this sheet in the oven until the bacon is crispy and cooked through. Once it's all done, these once-flat strips of protein should be beautifully curved and textured to perfection.
Other ways to jazz up your turkey bacon
One simple way to achieve a better-tasting turkey bacon is with the help of a simple sweet glaze. Brushing your bacon in a combination of maple syrup and brown sugar will help it become extra sweet and sticky — the perfect contrast to the rest of your savory breakfast. Other sweet additions to try are honey or even a decadent drizzle of caramel.
For those who treasure the smokier flavors of turkey bacon, you can elevate the more subtle notes of the protein with some smoked paprika and a few cracks of black pepper. You'll still have that light, mild base that turkey bacon is known for, just with a little added flair. For something with a little more of a spicy kick, try chili powder instead.
Now that you're armed with an easy aluminum foil hack, and so many other ideas that can elevate your turkey bacon's flavor, get ready to craft the breakfast protein of your dreams. The only thing you have to worry about is how whatever else you pair with this protein will stack up.