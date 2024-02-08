The Clever Foil Hack That Gives Turkey Bacon Extra Texture

For those looking for an alternative to the extra smokey and salty characteristics of bacon, turkey bacon is a popular choice. Contrary to popular belief, these proteins aren't much different in terms of nutritional value, as both are processed meats high in things like sodium and saturated fat. (Of course, it always depends on the brand of bacon you choose, so read the label before you buy). Still, turkey bacon does boast a hearty, complex taste all its own that some people prefer. Plus, turkey is leaner than pork, so it is slightly lower in calories and a good swap for those who don't eat pork.

If you're one of the many people who love turkey bacon, we get it. But there are many others out there who aren't a big fan of its texture. Luckily, you don't have to settle for a compromise here. You can give your turkey bacon the same wavy, crunchy makeup as bacon, and all it takes is a little aluminum foil.

Unlike regular bacon, turkey bacon does not shrivel up while it cooks because it doesn't have as much fat to release. So, to achieve that wavy, ridged texture, you need to try a little something new. Luckily, that something can be as simple as placing some aluminum foil underneath your turkey bacon while it cooks. Here's how it works.