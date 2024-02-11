Cranberries Are The Special Ingredient For A Sweet Twist On Salsa

Fresh cranberries are too bitter and sour to eat on their own, but pair them with sweet ingredients in a cranberry salsa recipe and watch the magic happen. For a punchy, spicy snack, combine raw cranberries with some kind of sweetener alongside a spicy element like jalapeños (even peppery ginger will work), zap everything together in a food processor or blender, and you'll quickly create a dip/condiment with the familiar texture of tomato salsa that also happens to be bursting with unexpected flavor.

Fresh citrus juice is another common cranberry salsa add-in — a squeeze of lime, for instance, will complement the cranberries' inherent acidity. The same goes for other sour ingredients, as in a cranberry-tomatillo salsa recipe, which relies on the tangy diminutive green fruit essential for salsa verde. You can also skip the lime juice in favor of a little freshly squeezed orange juice and zest, which are key to crafting Roberta Gonzales' cranberry, orange, and cilantro salsa.

While fresh cranberries are used for their vibrancy, building a salsa with dried cranberries requires a slightly different approach. Because dried cranberries are typically sold sweetened, there's no need to add sugar. In this case, you can chop them up using a food processor, then pair them with some diced jalapeños, onions, cilantro, and olive oil for more sweetly spicy snacking satisfaction.