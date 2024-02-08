Why You Should Skip The Metal Bowl When Serving Caviar

Caviar: It's expensive, it's salty, and holy cow is it finicky. Purists will tell you that caviar shouldn't be eaten with anything but a shot of high quality, freezing cold vodka. They're probably right, so next time you crack open a tin of sturgeon eggs, make sure you're really committed to the bit. While you may not need a cravat to enjoy your bump of caviar, you'll definitely want to make sure you're serving it correctly — which is to say, avoid metal at all costs. Seriously: Keep the silver utensils and serving dishes away from the caviar; that is, unless you like acrid, metallic, gooey roe.

Many people swear by using mother-of-pearl when serving caviar. It not only elevates the presentation, but it negates any gross imparting of weird or off flavors when eating it. This is because metal can corrupt the delicate flavors of the roe. The eggs are inherently lightly salty, and can come across as umami or even nutty on the palate. But this can go entirely wrong if your caviar isn't handled properly.