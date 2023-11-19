Why You Should Think Twice About Eating Caviar With A Silver Spoon

A tin of caviar is an unabashed and expensive luxury deserving of service to match. It makes sense to pair something as rare as sturgeon roe with the finest utensils — but you should think twice about serving caviar on a silver spoon. Go ahead, and it's not just the price that will leave a nasty taste in your mouth; eating caviar from a silver spoon is like licking an oceanic battery, completely obscuring the delicate buttery flavor that makes the delicacy so prized.

Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives — and while restaurants and caviar purveyors will likely insist on using mother of pearl, it's not necessary to buy a new, fancy spoon to enjoy caviar. A regular old stainless steel spoon won't react with the fish eggs, and the neutrality of a plastic spoon, the kind you might get with a takeaway meal or even a little tub of ice cream, is actually perfect for savoring caviar or scooping it onto your vessel of choice.