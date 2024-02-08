The Difference Between A Bakewell Pudding Vs Bakewell Tarts

Bakewell tarts are an iconic British treat — if you know, you know. But for those of you who don't, a Bakewell tart is a shortcrust pastry recognized for its half of a glacé cherry in the center of a white blanket of fondant — it's pretty cute. Not to confuse the issue, but there is also an equally iconic treat known as Bakewell pudding. To Americans this becomes even more confusing, since what we think of as pudding and what the English call pudding are apples and oranges. For example, sticky toffee pudding would most certainly be considered a kind of cake in the U.S. The Bakewell pudding is more of a pastry than a tart, made with puff pastry instead of shortcrust, and has a thicker, custardy middle that gives it more of a traditional English pudding consistency.

Both the Bakewell tart and pudding have layers of jam as well as some iteration of almonds, so their biggest differences are in texture — well, mostly. The Bakewell pudding is eggy; closer to something like a buttermilk pie. The Bakewell tart has a layer of frangipane — not to be confused with marzipan — giving it a spongier, almost pasty mouthfeel. Another difference between these two bakes is that the Bakewell pudding is often sweeter than the tart. This is probably mostly to do with the general sweetness of custard when compared to frangipane.