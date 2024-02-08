For Delicious Dairy-Free Banana Bread, You Can't Beat Hazelnuts

Sweet, warm, and inviting: A loaf of freshly made banana bread is one of the most comforting baked goods of all. For our non-dairy and vegan friends, you can also easily make this bread sing. Still, to make banana bread vegan-friendly, you will need to add a little something different in substitution of all those omitted ingredients.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when baking vegan treats is not adding enough moisture-inducing additions, which leads to dry and brittle breads. Don't be like those other guys. There are plenty of solutions to this problem, and one of our favorites is using the help of hazelnuts. Some might find this addition unexpected, but hazelnuts bring more than robust complimentary flavors to banana bread — they also elevate the texture. Nuts like these are full of natural fats and oils, which make them the perfect replacement for dairy ingredients like milk or eggs. Hazelnuts are also a lighter addition than dairy products, so they won't overwhelm the subtly sweet flavor of the banana.

Hazelnuts are an excellent ingredient for dairy-free banana bread, which will end up much softer and more fragrant than it would have been without them. Now that you know how they work, let's talk about how to incorporate them into your dairy-free banana bread recipe.