How Long Do Home-Canned Pickled Onions Really Last?

Home canning and pickling are a great way to make your garden's bounty last through the rest of the year. Whether you've got way too many onions or just really enjoy the pickled variety, you might be wondering how long they will stay good for. After all, food safety is paramount when it comes to home-canned goods. When done properly, your unopened home-canned pickled onions are shelf-stable for one year. Although some university extension programs say that with proper storage, you can stretch that up to two years for lower acidity foods — which onions are — the USDA gives a 12-month maximum for anything canned at home.

Of course, once that jar of pickled onions has been opened, it will need to be refrigerated. And while it might be tempting to keep them cold until they're used up, the USDA gives all opened home-canned goods a pretty short window: Just three to four days in the fridge.