Bobby Flay's Expert Advice For Properly Dressing Salad

There are so many different combinations and types of ingredients that can be defined as salad material. But for a classic healthy option, greens and vegetables are typically going to be in there one way or another. However, the trick to transforming a missable side salad into one packed full of flavor is the seasonings.

"Season the greens and vegetables with salt and pepper before dressing them," Flay told Bon Appétit. "It draws out their flavors." This simple tip makes a lot of sense. Seasonings can get lost in the dressing if you're not careful. Depending on how you dress your salad, any pepper or salt granules could settle at the bottom and never be seen — or tasted — again.

Seasoning your dressing is also important, of course, and a tried and true method of incorporating excitement and flavor into a salad. When making a DIY salad dressing at home, it is common practice to add salt, pepper, and whatever other spices you want to the mix. But failing to season the actual raw ingredients of your salad means the diner would be missing out on some essential kick to the tastebuds, according to Flay.