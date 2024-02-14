Toss A Little Texture On Your Cheeseboard With Crunchy Parmesan Crisps
When looking for ideas for a charcuterie board, texture is nearly as important as flavor. In most cases, many people include crunchy crackers to complement the much softer texture of cheese. And while crackers are perfectly acceptable when served alongside a selection of cheeses and meats, parmesan crisps are an underrated option with a lot to offer in terms of both flavor and texture.
Much like the name implies, these crisps are made with parmesan cheese. However, most recipes also include some kind of seasoning, such as garlic powder or herbs to amplify the flavor. Along with the taste, you really can't beat the crunch afforded by parmesan crisps. Think about the crunchy portions of cheese that form on the edges of grilled cheese sandwiches and other preparations. That's precisely what you get with parmesan crisps, except that they come in a convenient snack form. And while you can easily whip up a batch of parmesan crisps at home, there are also packaged options to make your party planning a bit easier.
Should you buy parmesan crisps or make your own?
One of the great things about parmesan crisps is that they can be easily found at most grocery stores and online. That means you can pick up a bag or two during your next shopping excursion if you're eager to add the crisps to a cheeseboard for an upcoming party or gathering.
While store-bought is fine, especially when it comes to snacks, there's something to be said about making your own parmesan crisps at home. Consider that you only need parmesan cheese and seasoning to whip up a batch. Also, crisps can be easily baked in the oven and typically take under 10 minutes before they're finished. With a recipe this easy, you may be tempted to make your own before hitting the store for a bag or box. If you make your own, you can also play around with different types of seasonings and additions. For instance, some recipes incorporate zucchini for an extra burst of flavor. You can also sprinkle in some everything bagel seasoning for a zesty finished product.
Other ways to use parmesan crisps
Whether you make your own or opt for a store-bought brand, parmesan crisps are a versatile snack that has applications well beyond cheese and charcuterie boards. While croutons offer lots of great texture to salads, they can be a little one-note when it comes to flavor. To this end, parmesan crisps are a great crouton alternative when preparing a salad at home. Along with their excellent cheesy flavor and satisfying crunch, parmesan crisps are ideal for people trying to limit their intake of carbohydrates.
If you're a big fan of crackers with your soup, you have a tasty new accompaniment to experiment with. While they pair excellently with all types of soups, parmesan crisps are especially tasty when combined with tomato soup, as the sharp, tangy taste of parmesan cheese beautifully offsets the savory flavors in the soup. You can also pair them with different dips, including hummus, spinach, smoky ranch, crab, and a wide variety of others. With so many great uses, parmesan crisps are a must-have snack to keep in your pantry.