Toss A Little Texture On Your Cheeseboard With Crunchy Parmesan Crisps

When looking for ideas for a charcuterie board, texture is nearly as important as flavor. In most cases, many people include crunchy crackers to complement the much softer texture of cheese. And while crackers are perfectly acceptable when served alongside a selection of cheeses and meats, parmesan crisps are an underrated option with a lot to offer in terms of both flavor and texture.

Much like the name implies, these crisps are made with parmesan cheese. However, most recipes also include some kind of seasoning, such as garlic powder or herbs to amplify the flavor. Along with the taste, you really can't beat the crunch afforded by parmesan crisps. Think about the crunchy portions of cheese that form on the edges of grilled cheese sandwiches and other preparations. That's precisely what you get with parmesan crisps, except that they come in a convenient snack form. And while you can easily whip up a batch of parmesan crisps at home, there are also packaged options to make your party planning a bit easier.