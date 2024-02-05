Replace Croutons With Cheese Crisps To Give Salads A Carb-Free Crunch

Cheese crisps don't have to be made any certain way, it's really only a matter of cooking the cheese past the melty point until it gets crunchy. Some people like to use the oven, while others prefer to use a pan or a griddle on the stovetop. And while shredded cheese is the most common ingredient, it's actually possible to use sliced cheese on the stovetop instead. It just depends on whether you want a lacy look or prefer a smooth, solid crisp. The crisps can even be made in any size — from bite-size crisps to full baking sheets.

When baking cheese crisps, you'll want to set your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper and add the shredded cheese, either in clumps for smaller crisps or cover up to the entire sheet to make one giant crisp (you can break it into whatever size you like afterward). The cheese will cook up within a matter of minutes so be sure to monitor it closely — otherwise, you'll end up with burnt, inedible crisps. There's no need to flip oven-baked crisps but they will need to be removed between the four and nine-minute mark. Alternatively, if you would rather make the crisps on the stove, heat a pan between medium and medium-high. Shredded or sliced cheese can be used, but you will need to flip it once the middle starts to bubble and the edges get crispy.