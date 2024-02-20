Michael Symon's Top Tip For Cauliflower Mac And Cheese

Celebrity chef and James Beard Award winner Michael Symon knows how to make dairy-free macaroni and "cheese" taste delicious. Courtesy of Food Network's "Daily Dinner with Michael Symon," the former host of "The Chew" shared with viewers that the key to a successful cauliflower mac and cheese is to caramelize the cauliflower before pureeing it into the sauce. To give it a tastier, toastier, all-around deeper flavor, he advises chopping the cauliflower into small pieces and cooking it in oil (or butter if you're not worried about dairy) in a pan on the stove until lightly golden. While simply boiling the cauliflower is "fine," he says, caramelizing it first will improve its flavor, adding a sweet nuttiness that will take your dairy-free cauliflower mac and cheese to the next level.

After the cauliflower caramelizes in the pan, you can add the liquid of your choice to finish cooking it until tender for pureeing. Always the champion of adaptable recipes, Symon advises using water, vegetable stock, chicken or beef stock, or whatever tickles your tastebuds. The creamy vegetable sauce is a perfect tasty substitute for the cheese in your macaroni if you're dairy-free, limiting your dairy, or want to get your kid to eat more veggies (you don't even have to tell them it's "faux cheese"). As Symon points out, if you don't want or need to eat dairy-free and want to add some cheese to the sauce or as a topping, go for it. For a cheesy version, try making Instant Pot cauliflower mac and cheese.