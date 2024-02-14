Warm Chicken Salad Is A Comforting Twist On The Classic Dish

A classic chicken salad is often a crowd favorite thanks to its satisfyingly creamy textures and innate versatility. Whether you prefer a scoop of the stuff on a sandwich or in a bowl, a chicken salad can go both ways, so you can always switch it up. Plus, this timeless comfort food's adaptability extends beyond the many different ways you can serve it. For example, while chicken salad is commonly consumed cold, it tastes just as good when served piping hot.

Eating your chicken salad warm is an underrated way to enjoy this otherwise basic dish, making for extra gooey textures and flavors that melt together perfectly. Beyond elevating the taste, warming up chicken salad also means you can try out some new ingredients in this dish, too. For example, adding some shredded cheddar cheese on top of your usual chicken salad ingredients makes for a fun new take on this familiar plate. Add the perfect subtle crunch to the creamy, cheesy dish with sliced almonds.

Whether you enjoy a Waldorf-style chicken salad or some spicy cajun varieties, any form of this dish can benefit from a slight change in temperature. So, for chicken salad fanatics everywhere who have yet to stray from the traditional, now might be the time to consider turning up the heat!