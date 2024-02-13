What's The Real Difference Between Organic And Regular Coffee?

Reliably stocked on pantry shelves across the world, coffee is one of humanity's most popular drinks. This ubiquitous morning (or — let's face it — afternoon) brew comes in a dazzling complexity of flavors, roasts, and recipes. Whether you're drinking cappuccinos and lattes or classic mochas, you're consuming one of two types of coffee beans: organic and non-organic. Even if you don't consider yourself an Arabica connoisseur or French press aficionado, you've likely still noticed the separation of organic and regular beans on grocery store aisles and coffee shop counters. While these small kernels might look similar, they actually hold quite a few differences.

The distinction between organic and non-organic (regular) coffee comes down to the way the beans are grown. Organic beans are farmed without the use of synthetic fertilizer and genetic modification while regular coffee beans may have been exposed to both. These opposing farming methods require different cultivation techniques, which ultimately result in end products that can differ in everything from taste to price.