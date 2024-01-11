It Looks Like Magic Spoon Cereal Might Be Coming To A Costco Near You
If you've listened to a podcast in the last few years, you probably know about Magic Spoon, the better-for-you branded "healthy" cereal. The company announced in an Instagram post on Monday that it can now be found at select Costco locations in the Midwest, Northwest, Los Angeles, and Texas. It will be sold in an exclusive 14-ounce box, compared to the 7-ounce boxes sold online and at other retailers like Target, Wegmans, and Walmart. Costco will only be carrying the fruity flavor for now.
It's already being found in the wild, too. A customer posted to the r/Costco Subreddit with a close-up photo of the double-sized box. The original poster claims they found it at both the Burbank and Los Feliz Costco warehouse locations; the Burbank stock was corroborated by another person in the comments. Another Redditor reported finding it in Des Moines. Magic Spoon teased additional locations, saying, "Tell us where to go next! But hey, maybe we'll beat ya to it," insinuating that the availability will broaden soon.
The boxes cost $12.49 from Costco in Southern California, according to the Reddit post (prices may vary by location). On Magic Spoon's website, a four-box pack costs $39, and a six-box pack costs $54 — coming out to $19.50 and $18 per 14 ounces, respectively (before shipping fees).
Could Magic Spoon be replacing Catalina Crunch?
On Reddit, there was speculation that Magic Spoon may be replacing Catalina Crunch, which has been phasing out over 2023. An April post in r/Costco claimed a "local admin" confirmed that it was gone from every store in the Mideast region. However, it is still available on the Business Center website (you know about the Costco Business Center, right?), but not on the regular Costco wholesale website.
Based on sentiments in the comment section of the Magic Spoon announcement thread, there are mixed feelings about this possibility. Magic Spoon has a die-hard fan base, and some folks are thrilled about the potential trade. One commenter said, "Thank God. Catalina Crunch is so macro-friendly but low-key awful to eat." The OP unaffectionately called it "Cinnamon Cardboard Crunch." Plenty of Redditors are thrilled at the prospect of picking up a bigger box of Magic Spoon at a discount.
Others, though, are not so impressed by Magic Spoon: "Of all the weird sugar-free mad scientist experiment alternative keto foods I've tried this one takes the cake as being the worst. I found it to have a very unpleasant artificial taste and an odd texture," one commenter wrote. The potential phasing-out of Catalina Crunch has not been officially confirmed, so there may still be time to stock up if it's your high-protein, keto-friendly cereal of choice. For Magic Spoon-loving Costco shoppers, the special bigger box might offer even more of an incentive to stock up.