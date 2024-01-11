It Looks Like Magic Spoon Cereal Might Be Coming To A Costco Near You

If you've listened to a podcast in the last few years, you probably know about Magic Spoon, the better-for-you branded "healthy" cereal. The company announced in an Instagram post on Monday that it can now be found at select Costco locations in the Midwest, Northwest, Los Angeles, and Texas. It will be sold in an exclusive 14-ounce box, compared to the 7-ounce boxes sold online and at other retailers like Target, Wegmans, and Walmart. Costco will only be carrying the fruity flavor for now.

It's already being found in the wild, too. A customer posted to the r/Costco Subreddit with a close-up photo of the double-sized box. The original poster claims they found it at both the Burbank and Los Feliz Costco warehouse locations; the Burbank stock was corroborated by another person in the comments. Another Redditor reported finding it in Des Moines. Magic Spoon teased additional locations, saying, "Tell us where to go next! But hey, maybe we'll beat ya to it," insinuating that the availability will broaden soon.

The boxes cost $12.49 from Costco in Southern California, according to the Reddit post (prices may vary by location). On Magic Spoon's website, a four-box pack costs $39, and a six-box pack costs $54 — coming out to $19.50 and $18 per 14 ounces, respectively (before shipping fees).