Costco Is Cracking Down On Shared Memberships, Netflix-Style

AMEX used the phrase "membership has its privileges." While the idea of stepping beyond the velvet rope might evoke images of the "in-crowd," the reality is that paying a fee to be part of a group or have access to a service is not a new concept. Although password sharing might feel like bucking the system, Costco is the latest corporation putting a kibosh on the sharing is caring membership hack.

According to TheStreet.com, some Costco warehouse locations are becoming more stringent with their membership checking. It appears that some people are "borrowing" membership cards and using self-checkout. Even though photos are printed on cards, the warehouse store might not have been as diligent as it could have been when checking the valid form of identification.

As "sharing" memberships becomes more prevalent, the crackdown has begun. From signs reminding customers that non-transferable memberships are required for shopping to employees checking photo identification, the shareable warehouse membership concept is going the way of sharing Netflix passwords.

As stated in Costco's membership terms, the 12-month Costco membership can be terminated at Costco's discretion, and without cause. It is unclear whether the warehouse company has or will terminate members who share their membership. One household membership card is available for anyone over the age of 16 living at the same address, but there is no group sharing option. It seems that entrance, exit, and checkout will soon require a membership card check at Costco.