What Is Drambuie And What Does It Taste Like?

Many people enjoy having an aperitif before dinner in order to get their metabolism going and get them ready for a tasty meal. While there are plenty of different liquors that people can choose from for their pre-dinner digestive, one great-tasting alcohol you can try is Drambuie.

Drambuie is a sweet Scotch whiskey liqueur. This drink has a subtle anise flavor and is noticeably sugary, making it easy to drink, whether it's before a meal or at any other time of day. This liqueur has been around for a long time, too, with its original recipe dating all the way back to the 18th century.

However, it was only in more recent years that this digestive really became popular. During Prohibition, people began using Drambuie to make a cocktail called a Rusty Nail, and since then this drink has gone down in history as a great way to start a meal, end a day, or just relax.