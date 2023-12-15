All You Need Is Butter To Get Crave-Worthy Ramen Broth

A pat of creamy, melty butter goes well on all sorts of foods: toast, croissants, cooked veggies, steak, and ... ramen? The idea of placing a pat of butter atop your bowl of soup might give you pause, but there's good reason to reach for your butter drawer the next time you're cooking up some ramen noodles. Butter is actually a fairly common add-on at ramen restaurants. Born of Western influence, the pat of butter melts into the broth and provides an extra hit of fatty richness atop the existing flavor in the seasoning.

Butter seriously upgrades instant ramen as well, especially because the broth in these quick noodles typically doesn't have the deeply luxurious flavor or texture of a classic ramen that's been simmering for hours. Adding butter can be a quick fix for a broth lacking in fat and gelatin, two key ingredients in a truly decadent, long-cooked ramen broth. The butter melts, causing the broth to thicken and become slightly creamy; it'll make everything taste just a little more fuller and enrich the flavor with hints of dairy sweetness.