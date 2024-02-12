The Safety Tip You Need To Remember Before Thickening Home-Canned Goods

Home canning is a fascinating hobby and a great way to extend the shelf life of veggies, soups, and meats that might otherwise have gone bad. However, home canning can be tricky, and making a mistake is easy if you don't follow proper canning techniques. Home canning doesn't offer the same room for improvisation and experimentation as traditional cooking. Not all practices in the kitchen can be used interchangeably when processing food. For instance, you may be tempted to make that bean soup or tomato sauce thicker by adding cornstarch before canning. But that would be a costly error.

Whether you are canning vegetables, meat, or soup, you should never use flour or cornstarch to thicken your mixture before canning. Including starch in your mixture can ruin your home-canned goods. It can also affect your health, as it opens up the potential for food spoilage. Likewise, you should avoid canning starchy products like pasta, rice, noodles, or barley. So, unfortunately, that means you should probably skip home-canning chicken noodle soup.

Likewise, you shouldn't home-can meat or vegetables that are coated in flour or a similar batter. Doing so will make your home goods unsafe for consumption.