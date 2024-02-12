The Chinese Veggie Cutting Technique For Beautiful Salads

One of the most popular cutting techniques in Chinese cooking is the julienne cut. Seen often in meals such as stir-fries, spring rolls, or sushi, chefs accomplish this technique by cutting vegetables into thin strips, making sure to keep the size of each veggie uniform by squaring off the edges. The pretty, little end products are also known as veggie matchsticks thanks to their thin and even appearance.

Any sort of vegetable can be julienned, but peppers, zucchini, and carrots are some of the most common choices. While this cutting style may seem complicated at first mention, it's actually one of many basic knife cuts, and it's very simple to accomplish once you've got some practice under your belt. Plus, it has some huge benefits. Thinly sliced veggies like these can really amplify your dish of choice by bringing balance to every bite, with no thick vegetables coming to crowd your spoon and overwhelm your tastebuds. Julienned veggies are also super easy to pick up with a pair of chopsticks, so they're convenient in that way, too.

While any dish could do well with the presence of these thinly sliced veggies, they do especially well in refreshing meals such as bright and beautiful salads. So, if you want to try it for yourself, here's how you can julienne your veggies perfectly at home.