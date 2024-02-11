It's Time To Start Frosting Your Bakes With Ice Cream

While ice cream cakes are usually reserved for birthdays and other special occasions, there's no reason you can't enjoy this winning combination any time you see fit. It can be tough to make a cake entirely out of ice cream — you have to take great care to make sure it doesn't melt — but what if you embraced the softness of ice cream and used it to frost cupcakes, miniature tea cakes, brownies, and more?

Ice cream actually makes a wonderful stand-in for conventional frosting, and it comes in a wide variety of flavors to coordinate with your favorite recipes. Beyond chocolate and vanilla, there's also coffee, Neapolitan, butterscotch, green tea, and many other great flavors. You can even customize your ice cream frosting by adding flavorings like extracts or cocoa powder, as well as food coloring. Just put your ice cream in a bowl, add any extra ingredients you like, and mix thoroughly using a spatula or spoon to flavor your easy frosting.

You do have to take some precautions to make sure your ice cream frosting doesn't melt all over the place, but in terms of ease, it beats the pants out of sculpting a cake out of ice cream. You can enjoy a tasty dessert with less frantic trips to the freezer.