The Reason You Always Get A Side Of Pickles With Nashville-Style Hot Chicken

Nashville hot chicken has had a meteoric rise to culinary fame in recent years. It seems like everywhere you look, there's a bustling new hot chicken joint to try. But the culinary triumph hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, is not your ordinary fried fowl. Succulent chicken breast, bathed in the fiery alchemy of cayenne-infused marinades and audacious dry rubs, culminated in the depths of the deep fryer. The result? A symphony of textures and flavors, boasting a crispy exterior that gives way to a tender, flavor-packed interior. And as delicious as the chicken is on its own, have you wondered why Nashville hot chicken is served with a side of pickles?

Combining pickles and Nashville hot chicken is more than a culinary quirk — it's a strategic dance of flavors that elevates this spicy dish to new heights. Pickles, with their tangy essence, provide a delicate counterpoint to the heartiness and heat of the chicken, creating a perfectly balanced flavor profile that doesn't rely solely on fire. The acidity and sugar in the pickle brine cut through the spice, offering a moment of reprieve as your eyes water with joy from each bite of hot chicken.

Finally, pickles are the traditional hot chicken pairing. And as much as we love shaking up culinary classics when it comes to Nashville hot chicken — don't touch those pickles.