What Is Allemande Sauce And What Is It Used For?

You might have heard of the concept of French mother sauces before: Five (or six, depending on the source) sauces that form the basis for all others. These always include tomato, espagnole, and béchamel, and sometimes include hollandaise and mayonnaise. But there's another sauce that's always part of the core group, and it's one that might seem a little more obscure: velouté.

Velouté can be used in all sorts of ways, but one of the best known (and most delicious) is allemande sauce, also known as sauce parisienne. Allemande, created by Auguste Escoffier, the same chef who formed the core concept of French mother sauces, is possibly more important than a lot of mother sauce derivatives, to the point where another chef, Marie-Antoine Carême, actually declared it to be itself a mother sauce. As for what it is, well ... it's basically a light, cream-based sauce, something of an enriched version of a velouté.