The Royal Origins Of Velouté Sauce

French cuisine always seems to be the gold standard chefs hold their food to. Whether it is better than other cuisines is debatable. However, it did lay the foundation for many methods still used today. One of the most significant of these achievements is what is known as the "mother sauces." True to their name, this list of sauces like velouté and béchamel is the base from which many more complex sauces come. History remembers Auguste Escoffier, who put the five mother sauces into writing, but velouté has even more impressive origins.

The velvety sauce doesn't have a confirmed origin date but is believed to have been developed during the reign of King Louis XIV. Just one on a long list of achievements for that royal court, the velouté sauce would stand the test of time, along with the other mother sauces. The first recorded velouté recipe was printed in Antoine Beauvilliers' book, "The Art of French Cooking," published in 1814. A concoction of meat stock and blond roux, it is an important component of fine dining.