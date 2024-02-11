What's The Difference Between A Steak Burger And Hamburger?

Nothing beats that first bite of a perfectly juicy hamburger. When it's cooked just right, the bun is fresh, and the meat quality is great, it's something of a food euphoria. The quality of the meat plays the biggest role in the burger's overall flavor, so if you're looking for the highest meat quality, you might want to opt for a steak burger over a hamburger — but why? It turns out the biggest difference between these two patties is the cut of meat from which they're derived, and the steak burger will almost always be from a better cut.

Hamburgers are mostly derived from chuck steak, which is run through a meat grinder and formed into a burger patty. Steak burgers, on the other hand, can come from either a sirloin (the most frequently used cut), a T-bone, or a ribeye. There are a number of factors that determine a steak cut's quality, but the chuck steak is generally regarded as lower in quality than any of those other three cuts; it's part of the reason it has become so popular in burgers.