What Exactly Is The Flavor Of Cap'n Crunch Cereal?

Do you find yourself distrustful of buying cereal from the likes of a zany, overactive rabbit, mischievous leprechaun, or a tiger with a love for sports? Maybe you want to buy your cereal from someone with a bit more authority — someone whose very name commands respect and conjures up images of nobility, bravery, and a well-balanced breakfast.

Cap'n Crunch (who, in a strange twist of fate, isn't really a captain but instead a commander) has been on grocery store shelves for quite a long time. A product of the Quaker Oats Company, it's a popular and nostalgic breakfast cereal, coming in varieties of original, peanut butter, "Crunch Berries," and other assorted holiday flavors. But for how popular Cap'n Crunch is, what exactly is its flavor? It has that trademark sugary breakfast cereal taste, but isn't there something more complex about its flavor you can't put your finger on?

If we look at the ingredients list of a standard box of original Cap'n Crunch cereal, we'd notice that the first few include various types of flour, sugar, and, most notably, brown sugar. The addition of brown sugar, which gets a caramel-like flavor when heated, gives Cap'n Crunch its sweeter, richer flavor. This may have been intentional, considering the cereal might be based on an old family recipe.