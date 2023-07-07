What Exactly Is The Flavor Of Cap'n Crunch Cereal?
Do you find yourself distrustful of buying cereal from the likes of a zany, overactive rabbit, mischievous leprechaun, or a tiger with a love for sports? Maybe you want to buy your cereal from someone with a bit more authority — someone whose very name commands respect and conjures up images of nobility, bravery, and a well-balanced breakfast.
Cap'n Crunch (who, in a strange twist of fate, isn't really a captain but instead a commander) has been on grocery store shelves for quite a long time. A product of the Quaker Oats Company, it's a popular and nostalgic breakfast cereal, coming in varieties of original, peanut butter, "Crunch Berries," and other assorted holiday flavors. But for how popular Cap'n Crunch is, what exactly is its flavor? It has that trademark sugary breakfast cereal taste, but isn't there something more complex about its flavor you can't put your finger on?
If we look at the ingredients list of a standard box of original Cap'n Crunch cereal, we'd notice that the first few include various types of flour, sugar, and, most notably, brown sugar. The addition of brown sugar, which gets a caramel-like flavor when heated, gives Cap'n Crunch its sweeter, richer flavor. This may have been intentional, considering the cereal might be based on an old family recipe.
The inventor based the flavor of her grandmother's recipe
The name Pamela Low may not ring any bells for most of you, so you may be surprised that she helped create the Cap'n Crunch cereal we all know and love today. Although she didn't invent the entire cereal from scratch, Low's biggest contribution is that she gave it its trademark flavor — and she based it on her grandmother's recipe for a particular sauce.
The story goes that Low based the sugary, caramel-like flavor on her grandmother's butter-and-brown sugar sauce that she would serve over rice. The nutty and sugary taste of the butter and brown sugar was what Low had set out to capture in Quaker Oat's then-upcoming breakfast cereal. While the cereal underwent some slight adjustments to please the corporate suits, such as adding oats to the recipe, Low seemed to be content with the end result.
Low passed away in 2007 at the age of 79 from unspecified causes. Her work history not only includes helping to develop Cap'n Crunch, but also developing flavors for candy like Almond Joys, Mounds, and Heath bars. Although Low is not with us anymore, she would be glad to see how many people enjoy what she helped create.
The sugary flavor actually lead to problems for Quaker Oats
As a kid, there's really no better breakfast than a bowl full of sugary cereal. While a kid may not see anything wrong with Cap'n Crunch, some adults may be concerned about just how much sugar their kids are eating. This was why Quaker Oats came under fire in 2011, as concerns about Cap'n Crunch's high sugar content began to grow.
In 2011, Cap'n Crunch, alongside many other breakfast cereals and foods aimed at children, was becoming less visible to the general public. This perhaps stemmed from criticism from child obesity experts and then-First Lady Michelle Obama. Because of Quaker Oats' scaling back of the Cap'n, rumors began to swirl that the company was planning to retire the brand for good. The Cap'n, however, would take to Twitter (via Time) that same year to proudly announce that he "wasn't going anywhere" and that he had no plans to retire from the industry.
Although Cap'n Crunch announced he will not be sailing off into the horizon any time soon, controversy over the cereal's sugar content remains. In 2020, CNN reported on the sugar content of some favored childhood breakfast cereals, with the end result showing that Cap'n Crunch's sugar content was 17 grams of sugar, beating out other sugary cereals like Trix, Lucky Charms, and Cocoa Puffs.