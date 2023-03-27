Popeyes Is Celebrating Spring With Limited Time Strawberry Biscuits
While fast food franchises are always trying to serve up delicious meals, different seasons present the opportunity for a restaurant chain to try and shake up its menu. Would it really be St. Patrick's Day without the McDonald's Shamrock Shake, which recently returned? A less famous St. Paddy's special that is arguably just as delicious as McDonald's minty milkshake is the Krispy Kreme O'riginal Glazed doughnut, a green twist on the chain's classic creation.
One fast food franchise that consistently creates seasonal specials is the beloved fried chicken powerhouse Popeyes. A few years ago, the Popeyes chicken sandwich holiday sweater, a garish orange cartoon chicken sandwich-covered affair, flew off of online shelves, turning ugly sweater parties everywhere into hungry sweater soirees. In 2020, you could order a precooked Cajun-style turkey for Thanksgiving. For as little as $39.99, families could feast on Louisiana-style fowl. To celebrate this spring season, Popeye's has introduced a fresh, fruity twist on its beloved biscuits. Who wouldn't want their fried chicken served with a side of strawberries?
Popeyes' new strawberry biscuits
Many folks believe that the Popeyes biscuit represents the absolute pinnacle of fast food breakfast bread technology. In a recent press release, Popeyes announced that it would be dropping its new Strawberry Biscuits on March 27. The new item will allow consumers to experience a sweet variation on the salty Popeyes staple side, as each biscuit will be stuffed with chunks of strawberry and coated in icing.
One Strawberry Biscuit will run you $1.79, but you can get a deal if you buy them in bulk. A pair of Biscuits cost $2.99, and if you have a particularly insistent sweet tooth, a 4-pack is $5.39. A bundle of sweet Strawberry Biscuits could prove to be a delightful picnic dessert. Cold fried chicken is the perfect picnic food, so this deal really is designed for the spring season.
If you want a full meal to supplement your Strawberry Biscuits, Popeyes has you covered. Along with the new fruity biscuit, the franchise also dropped two meal deals, the massive Family Feast and personal Big Box combos.