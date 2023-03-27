Popeyes Is Celebrating Spring With Limited Time Strawberry Biscuits

Many folks believe that the Popeyes biscuit represents the absolute pinnacle of fast food breakfast bread technology. In a recent press release, Popeyes announced that it would be dropping its new Strawberry Biscuits on March 27. The new item will allow consumers to experience a sweet variation on the salty Popeyes staple side, as each biscuit will be stuffed with chunks of strawberry and coated in icing.

One Strawberry Biscuit will run you $1.79, but you can get a deal if you buy them in bulk. A pair of Biscuits cost $2.99, and if you have a particularly insistent sweet tooth, a 4-pack is $5.39. A bundle of sweet Strawberry Biscuits could prove to be a delightful picnic dessert. Cold fried chicken is the perfect picnic food, so this deal really is designed for the spring season.

If you want a full meal to supplement your Strawberry Biscuits, Popeyes has you covered. Along with the new fruity biscuit, the franchise also dropped two meal deals, the massive Family Feast and personal Big Box combos.