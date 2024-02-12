Slap Some Cheese On Your Waffle Iron For A Crisp And Gooey Snack

Some cheeses toast well in a waffle iron, while others will be a messy disaster. Look for cheeses that are firm at room temperature and don't crumble, like cheddar or provolone. Softer cheeses can work as long as they have a rind, like brie. A soft, watery cheese like fresh mozzarella may be delicious, but it will turn into a runny nightmare in a waffle iron.

Once you have a cheese selected, cut it into manageable pieces and place it gently in the waffle maker. After about a minute, you'll want to check its progress. Be on the lookout for a golden-brown exterior that easily releases from the iron, like a well-cooked waffle. The indentations in the waffle maker should create scrumptious crispy squares on the surface of the cheese.

While the heat from the waffle iron will crisp up the exterior on its own, you can also try adding a thin layer of breading to the cheese for some extra crunch. Coat your cheese in a combination of egg wash and your favorite breadcrumbs before searing it in the waffle iron. This method will add a thicker crust to the outside of your snack, giving it more of a deep-fried finish.