Hack Your Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup With A Waffle Iron

Grilled cheese and tomato soup just might be the epitome of comfort food for many people. But that doesn't mean you can't improve it from time to time. Grown-up tastes may dictate adding fresh basil leaves, red peppers, carrots, or even apples to the tomato soup. Or, upgrade the sandwich itself with artisan bread, a variety of cheeses, and unexpected ingredients like bacon, tomatoes, marinated onions, and more. And why stop there when you can take your grilled cheese to a new level by cooking it in your waffle iron?

Skip the stove next time and use this hack for a genuinely extraordinary sandwich that will transform how you look at grilled cheese from here on out. But wait, there's more! Instead of serving your tomato soup in a bowl, pour it over the waffle-shaped sandwich. Not only will the crispy bread hold up against the soup better than the pan-grilled stuff you're used to dipping with, but the honeycomb squares created by the waffle maker will act as the perfect little pockets for the soup.